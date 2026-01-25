Left Menu

Relief for Medha Patkar: Delhi Court Acquits Activist in Defamation Case

Medha Patkar has been acquitted by a Delhi court in a defamation case filed by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. The court ruled due to lack of admissible evidence, as Saxena failed to provide the original recording or complete footage of alleged defamatory comments. The case initially began in Ahmedabad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2026 13:39 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 13:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has acquitted prominent social activist Medha Patkar in a defamation case initiated by Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. The case dates back to a 2006 television program appearance where Patkar allegedly made defamatory remarks.

The court dismissed the charges citing the absence of admissible evidence. Saxena was unable to provide the original recording device or the complete footage needed to substantiate his claims against Patkar, undermining the basis of the defamation charge under Section 500 of the Indian Penal Code.

During the program, Patkar had reportedly claimed that Saxena and his NGO involved with the Sardar Sarovar project received civil contracts. However, as neither the reporter nor any witnesses who might have confirmed Patkar's statements were examined, and the video evidence remained incomplete, the court ruled in Patkar's favor, leading to her acquittal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

