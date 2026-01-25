Pakistan Unveils 15-Man Squad for T20 World Cup Amid Past Tensions

Pakistan officially unveiled its 15-man squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, reversing previous threats of a boycott over diplomatic tensions involving Bangladesh. The announcement was made by the Pakistan Cricket Board's senior figures, emphasizing renewed focus on the game.

Salman Ali Agha will captain the Pakistani side in the tournament scheduled to be played in India and Sri Lanka between February 7 and March 8. The decision came after considerations for a boycott due to the ICC's replacement of Bangladesh with Scotland.

The announced squad retains most of the players from an upcoming series against Australia, with a particular focus on spin bowling. The team is set to play its group matches in Sri Lanka, starting against the Netherlands on February 7 in Colombo.