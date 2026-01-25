Left Menu

Farewell to Ueno's Beloved Pandas: A Symbol of Changing Tides

Thousands gathered at Ueno Zoo in Tokyo to bid farewell to giant pandas Xiao Xiao and Lei Lei, marking Japan's first panda-less moment since 1972. The exchange emphasizes strained China-Japan relations, despite public focus on the emotional farewell. The pandas' return to China reflects larger geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2026 12:54 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 12:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On a sentimental Sunday, panda enthusiasts thronged the Ueno Zoo in Tokyo, saying goodbye to the adored giant pandas, Xiao Xiao and Lei Lei. These cherished four-year-old twins are set to return to China, leaving Japan without pandas for the first time since 1972, sparking a flood of emotions among thousands.

The pandas' journey, however, is entwined with diplomatic complexities. Recent strained relations between China and Japan give context to their move, reminiscent of broader geopolitical dynamics. This comes amid tensions, notably following statements from Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi regarding a potential Chinese attack on Taiwan.

For many visitors, like Machiko Seki, who has long followed the pandas' story, the separation is deeply personal. Despite the shadow of political tensions, the focus of Sunday's visitors was purely on gratitude and nostalgia, with many yearning simply to share the same space as the endearing bears.

(With inputs from agencies.)

