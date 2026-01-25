On a sentimental Sunday, panda enthusiasts thronged the Ueno Zoo in Tokyo, saying goodbye to the adored giant pandas, Xiao Xiao and Lei Lei. These cherished four-year-old twins are set to return to China, leaving Japan without pandas for the first time since 1972, sparking a flood of emotions among thousands.

The pandas' journey, however, is entwined with diplomatic complexities. Recent strained relations between China and Japan give context to their move, reminiscent of broader geopolitical dynamics. This comes amid tensions, notably following statements from Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi regarding a potential Chinese attack on Taiwan.

For many visitors, like Machiko Seki, who has long followed the pandas' story, the separation is deeply personal. Despite the shadow of political tensions, the focus of Sunday's visitors was purely on gratitude and nostalgia, with many yearning simply to share the same space as the endearing bears.

