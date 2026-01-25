Punjab Police Nabs Key Associate in Pakistan-Linked Terror Network
A Jammu resident, Raman Kumar, was arrested by Punjab Police for his ties with Pakistan-based terrorist Shahzad Bhatti. Kumar, alias Golu, was involved in the Ambala Police Station blast and maintained contact with Bhatti via Instagram and WhatsApp. A .30 bore pistol was also recovered from him.
- Country:
- India
In a significant operation, Punjab Police have apprehended Raman Kumar, a resident of Jammu, for his alleged involvement with a Pakistan-linked terror network. Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav confirmed the arrest, describing it as a major breakthrough in the fight against terrorism.
Raman Kumar, also known by his alias 'Golu,' was arrested by the State Special Operation Cell in Punjab. Police officials revealed that Kumar is closely associated with Shahzad Bhatti, a terrorist operating out of Pakistan. The arrest was part of an ongoing effort to dismantle terror networks with cross-border links.
Investigations have revealed that the accused was in direct communication with Bhatti through social media platforms such as Instagram and WhatsApp. Furthermore, Kumar was involved in the Ambala Police Station blast incident and reportedly provided financial support to the attack's perpetrators, according to the police.
ALSO READ
Punjab Police Thwarts Arms Smuggling Ring in Amritsar
Punjab Police Foils Terror Plots with Major Arrests Ahead of Republic Day
Punjab Police Foil Major Terror Plot Ahead of Republic Day
Pak terrorist killed in gunfight in J-K's Kathua district belongs to JeM: Police.
Tunisian Security Forces Neutralize Terrorist Cell Near Algerian Border