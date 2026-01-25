Left Menu

Punjab Police Nabs Key Associate in Pakistan-Linked Terror Network

A Jammu resident, Raman Kumar, was arrested by Punjab Police for his ties with Pakistan-based terrorist Shahzad Bhatti. Kumar, alias Golu, was involved in the Ambala Police Station blast and maintained contact with Bhatti via Instagram and WhatsApp. A .30 bore pistol was also recovered from him.

In a significant operation, Punjab Police have apprehended Raman Kumar, a resident of Jammu, for his alleged involvement with a Pakistan-linked terror network. Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav confirmed the arrest, describing it as a major breakthrough in the fight against terrorism.

Raman Kumar, also known by his alias 'Golu,' was arrested by the State Special Operation Cell in Punjab. Police officials revealed that Kumar is closely associated with Shahzad Bhatti, a terrorist operating out of Pakistan. The arrest was part of an ongoing effort to dismantle terror networks with cross-border links.

Investigations have revealed that the accused was in direct communication with Bhatti through social media platforms such as Instagram and WhatsApp. Furthermore, Kumar was involved in the Ambala Police Station blast incident and reportedly provided financial support to the attack's perpetrators, according to the police.

