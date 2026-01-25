Supreme Court Urges Speedy Justice in Prolonged Trial

The Supreme Court has voiced its displeasure over the extended incarceration of an undertrial prisoner detained for seven years on murder charges in Jammu and Kashmir. The stalled trial has raised questions about judicial processes and the treatment of detainees awaiting trial.

A bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and KV Viswanathan pointed out that merely four of the 19 prosecution witnesses have been examined so far. They demanded explanations from the J-K government and the trial court responsible for this troubling delay, highlighting that the prolonged trial process undermines the prisoner's right to a speedy trial.

The case pertains to Anoop Singh, detained since 2018 under charges of murder. The apex court's recent order, issued on January 22, calls for urgent actions by the state and prosecutorial bodies to resolve the delays. The trial's slow progression also attracted directives from the high court to expedite proceedings without unnecessary adjournments.