Son of Legendary Cricketer Arrested Over Sexual Assault Allegations

In a shocking development, Sulaman Qadir, the son of renowned cricketer Abdul Qadir, has been accused of sexually assaulting a housemaid at his farmhouse. The allegation has prompted a swift response from law enforcement.

According to the FIR filed by the victim, she was employed at Sulaman's residence when the alleged incident occurred. The police have detained Sulaman as the investigation unfolds, awaiting a medical examination report to substantiate the claims.

Sulaman, 41, who had a brief cricketing career with 26 first-class matches to his name, is being questioned. His father, Abdul Qadir, was a celebrated leg-spinner credited with revitalizing the art of leg-spin bowling in Pakistan during the 1980s. Abdul Qadir passed away in September 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)