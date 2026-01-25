Left Menu

Daring Rescue: Saving Lives from Nampally Furniture Shop Blaze

A major fire in a Nampally furniture shop has led to an urgent rescue situation, with five individuals, including two children, trapped in the basement. A coordinated effort by multiple agencies is underway, but rescue operations are hampered by thick smoke from the extinguished fire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-01-2026 08:51 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 08:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rescue operations persist in Nampally as emergency teams strive to save five individuals, including two children, trapped in a furniture shop's basement following a devastating fire outbreak.

A collaborative effort involving police, fire services, the NDRF, and HYDRAA was initiated after the fire ignited on Saturday, with teams still working tirelessly amid challenging conditions.

The extinguished fire has left heavy smoke in its wake, complicating rescue efforts. Those trapped include a watchman's family and other workers, bringing anguish to waiting family members desperate for news.

(With inputs from agencies.)

