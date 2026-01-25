Daring Rescue: Saving Lives from Nampally Furniture Shop Blaze
A major fire in a Nampally furniture shop has led to an urgent rescue situation, with five individuals, including two children, trapped in the basement. A coordinated effort by multiple agencies is underway, but rescue operations are hampered by thick smoke from the extinguished fire.
Rescue operations persist in Nampally as emergency teams strive to save five individuals, including two children, trapped in a furniture shop's basement following a devastating fire outbreak.
A collaborative effort involving police, fire services, the NDRF, and HYDRAA was initiated after the fire ignited on Saturday, with teams still working tirelessly amid challenging conditions.
The extinguished fire has left heavy smoke in its wake, complicating rescue efforts. Those trapped include a watchman's family and other workers, bringing anguish to waiting family members desperate for news.
