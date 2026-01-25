Revamping Democracy: Jharkhand's Push for a Robust Voter List

Jharkhand is making significant strides in its electoral process, with 72% of its voters now mapped with the 2003 electoral rolls. Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar announced this during an intensive revision of the state's voter list, emphasizing the importance of accuracy in fortifying democracy.

In a program commemorating National Voters' Day, Kumar stated that the mapping process was facilitated by the BLO app, supported by the state's citizens. The last special intensive revision occurred in 2003. As part of the initiative, Pakur district has been recognized with the 'Best Election District Award' at the national level.

Jharkhand State Election Commissioner Alka Tiwari urged voters to cast their ballot freely and fearlessly, highlighting democracy as a force for unity beyond divisions of caste, religion, or community. She honored ten officers for exemplary performance, including two Deputy Commissioners, underscoring the dedication to democratic integrity.

