Left Menu

Revamping Democracy: Jharkhand's Push for a Robust Voter List

Jharkhand's Chief Electoral Officer, K Ravi Kumar, announced that 72% of voters have been matched with the 2003 electoral rolls as part of an ongoing revision. The effort aims to create a precise and expansive voter list, crucial for strengthening democracy. The Pakur district received national recognition for its election efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 25-01-2026 17:13 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 17:13 IST
Revamping Democracy: Jharkhand's Push for a Robust Voter List
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand is making significant strides in its electoral process, with 72% of its voters now mapped with the 2003 electoral rolls. Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar announced this during an intensive revision of the state's voter list, emphasizing the importance of accuracy in fortifying democracy.

In a program commemorating National Voters' Day, Kumar stated that the mapping process was facilitated by the BLO app, supported by the state's citizens. The last special intensive revision occurred in 2003. As part of the initiative, Pakur district has been recognized with the 'Best Election District Award' at the national level.

Jharkhand State Election Commissioner Alka Tiwari urged voters to cast their ballot freely and fearlessly, highlighting democracy as a force for unity beyond divisions of caste, religion, or community. She honored ten officers for exemplary performance, including two Deputy Commissioners, underscoring the dedication to democratic integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026