Delhi Government Announces Special Remission for Republic Day

The Delhi government announced a special remission program for specific convicts on Republic Day.

Home Minister Ashish Sood confirmed that the scheme applies to convicts sentenced by Delhi courts who are imprisoned as of January 26, with conditions under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.

Eligible categories include women prisoners over 65, who may receive up to 90 days remission, depending on their sentence length. Others can get between 15 to 60 days off, though exclusions apply for severe offenses and predefined categories.

(With inputs from agencies.)