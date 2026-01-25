Left Menu

Ukraine Awaits U.S. Security Guarantees Amid Ongoing Talks

President Zelenskiy announced the readiness of a U.S. document on security guarantees for Ukraine, awaiting signing confirmation. Recent talks with Russia in Abu Dhabi made some progress, but no deal was reached. Further discussions are planned as Moscow and Kyiv remain open to dialogue on Ukraine's territorial integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2026 22:30 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 22:30 IST
Ukraine is waiting for the confirmation of a time and place to sign a U.S. document on security guarantees, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. This statement follows productive weekend discussions with Russia in Abu Dhabi.

Zelenskiy emphasized the importance of U.S. security assurances, noting that all parties involved must be prepared for compromise, including the U.S. These negotiations are part of efforts to cement guarantees amidst ongoing tensions with Moscow.

The trilateral talks featured Ukrainian, Russian, and U.S. representatives, exploring solutions to the longstanding conflict. While no agreement has been finalized, the open dialogue signals progress, with further meetings set for the coming weekend in Abu Dhabi.

