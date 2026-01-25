Ukraine Awaits U.S. Security Guarantees Amid Ongoing Talks

Ukraine is waiting for the confirmation of a time and place to sign a U.S. document on security guarantees, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. This statement follows productive weekend discussions with Russia in Abu Dhabi.

Zelenskiy emphasized the importance of U.S. security assurances, noting that all parties involved must be prepared for compromise, including the U.S. These negotiations are part of efforts to cement guarantees amidst ongoing tensions with Moscow.

The trilateral talks featured Ukrainian, Russian, and U.S. representatives, exploring solutions to the longstanding conflict. While no agreement has been finalized, the open dialogue signals progress, with further meetings set for the coming weekend in Abu Dhabi.

