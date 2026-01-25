Left Menu

Punjab Police Fortifies Republic Day Security with Statewide Flag Marches

Punjab Police conducted flag marches across sensitive areas of the state to ensure safety during Republic Day celebrations. Under DGP Gaurav Yadav's direction, extensive security measures, including deploying 20,000 personnel, were enforced. Police also arrested 50 drug smugglers and intensified operations against narcotics.

The Punjab Police intensified security measures in sensitive state areas ahead of Republic Day celebrations, conducting flag marches to ensure public safety, according to official sources.

Under the leadership of Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav, Commissioners of Police and Senior Superintendents have been instructed to put in place foolproof security protocols. Officers and SHOs remained on duty throughout the celebrations.

In a parallel operation, the police continued their crackdown on drug smuggling, arresting 50 suspects and confiscating drugs. Around 20,000 personnel have been deployed to maintain vigilance and bolster public confidence.

