Left Menu

French Navy Intercepts Suspected Russian 'Shadow Fleet' Tanker

A tanker captained by an Indian national was intercepted by the French navy for allegedly violating sanctions against Russia. The ship, believed to be part of a Russian 'shadow fleet,' was diverted to the Gulf of Fos-sur-Mer for investigation. The crew remains onboard as inquiries continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 25-01-2026 22:01 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 22:01 IST
French Navy Intercepts Suspected Russian 'Shadow Fleet' Tanker
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

The French navy has intercepted and diverted a tanker suspected of violating sanctions against Russia in the Mediterranean Sea. The vessel, captained by an Indian national, faces scrutiny from judicial authorities following its arrival at the Gulf of Fos-sur-Mer.

It is alleged that the tanker, named Grinch, could be part of Russia's 'shadow fleet,' a series of vessels purportedly used to bypass international sanctions imposed over the war on Ukraine. Preliminary investigations raising questions of flag misconduct have been initiated.

As the investigation unfolds, the Marseille prosecutor's office has yet to comment further on the case. This incident follows a pattern of interdicting tankers linked to the fleet, which operates under nontransparent networks to evade detection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026