French Navy Intercepts Suspected Russian 'Shadow Fleet' Tanker

The French navy has intercepted and diverted a tanker suspected of violating sanctions against Russia in the Mediterranean Sea. The vessel, captained by an Indian national, faces scrutiny from judicial authorities following its arrival at the Gulf of Fos-sur-Mer.

It is alleged that the tanker, named Grinch, could be part of Russia's 'shadow fleet,' a series of vessels purportedly used to bypass international sanctions imposed over the war on Ukraine. Preliminary investigations raising questions of flag misconduct have been initiated.

As the investigation unfolds, the Marseille prosecutor's office has yet to comment further on the case. This incident follows a pattern of interdicting tankers linked to the fleet, which operates under nontransparent networks to evade detection.

