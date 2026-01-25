Tragedy in Mumbai: Young Man's Descent

A young man tragically ended his life by jumping from the 21st floor of a high-rise building in Mumbai's Wadala area, revealed the local police.

Haider Karachiwala, 21, struggled with alcohol addiction, a fact that often led to familiy disputes, particularly with his parents. An argument on Sunday resulted in his leaving home only to be brought back two hours later by his father after a call from the Vile Parle police station.

Upon returning home, Karachiwala was counseled by his parents about his drinking habits, which went against their religious beliefs. Despite their efforts, he later jumped from his room's window. Authorities were called, and he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where his death was confirmed. An Accidental Death Report was filed by the police.