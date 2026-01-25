Left Menu

Voter List Controversy Sparks Protests in West Bengal

Protests erupted in West Bengal as the ruling TMC demanded the inclusion of all eligible voters in updated electoral rolls. Allegations surfaced that the Election Commission, allegedly influenced by the BJP, failed to comply with Supreme Court directions, potentially disenfranchising thousands ahead of upcoming state elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-01-2026 17:32 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 17:32 IST
Voter List Controversy Sparks Protests in West Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) organized protest demonstrations across several districts of West Bengal, pressing for the inclusion of every eligible voter in the forthcoming electoral rolls.

On National Voters' Day, State Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya led a rally in south Kolkata, accusing the Election Commission of not adhering to Supreme Court directives to address logical discrepancies in the voter lists.

The protests underscore the TMC's allegations of a conspiracy to deny voting rights to a considerable number of citizens, with claims targeting both the Election Commission and the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026