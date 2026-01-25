Voter List Controversy Sparks Protests in West Bengal

In a significant political development, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) organized protest demonstrations across several districts of West Bengal, pressing for the inclusion of every eligible voter in the forthcoming electoral rolls.

On National Voters' Day, State Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya led a rally in south Kolkata, accusing the Election Commission of not adhering to Supreme Court directives to address logical discrepancies in the voter lists.

The protests underscore the TMC's allegations of a conspiracy to deny voting rights to a considerable number of citizens, with claims targeting both the Election Commission and the BJP.

