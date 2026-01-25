Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Paralyzed by Heavy Snowfall: Roads Blocked & Power Disrupted

In Himachal Pradesh, heavy snowfall has led to the closure of 835 roads, including three national highways, and disrupted 1,942 transformers across multiple districts. The state faces severe weather conditions, with forecasts predicting more snow and issuing alerts for potential thunderstorms and gusty winds in the coming days.

Shimla | Updated: 25-01-2026 19:20 IST
Himachal Pradesh continues to grapple with severe winter weather as heavy snowfall has resulted in the closure of 835 roads, including three national highways, as of Sunday. The State Emergency Operation Centre reported major disruptions, particularly in the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti, affecting essential transportation routes.

Residents have faced significant challenges as 1,942 transformers have been knocked out by the weather, leaving thousands without electricity across the state. Shimla and other districts are particularly hard-hit, with hundreds of roads closed and power outages affecting day-to-day living.

The meteorological department warns that a fresh western disturbance may lead to further snowfall and adverse weather conditions. An orange alert has been issued for several districts, with the potential for heavy snowfall and rains on the horizon, exacerbating the current cold wave impacting areas like Manali, Una, and Kangra.

