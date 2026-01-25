Left Menu

Srinagar-Jammu Highway Reopens After Snowfall Woes

The Srinagar-Jammu national highway reopened partially after a two-day closure due to heavy snowfall. Stranded vehicles are being cleared, but flight operations in Srinagar remain unaffected. Train services continue as scheduled despite fresh snowfall in the region.

The vital Srinagar-Jammu national highway has partially reopened after being shuttered for over two days due to heavy snowfall, restoring a much-needed transportation link for the region.

Traffic police reported that initial efforts to clear the stranded vehicles between Nashri and NAVYUG tunnels are underway. Hundreds of motorists were inconvenienced, stuck on the 270-km stretch since its closure last Friday amid unfavorable weather conditions.

Despite the snowfall and associated challenges, operations at Srinagar International Airport and train schedules remain uninterrupted, officials confirm, offering some relief amid the transportation chaos in Kashmir.

