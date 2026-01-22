Kidnappers Demand Motorcycles for Hostage Release in Northwest Nigeria
Over 150 church worshippers were kidnapped in northwest Nigeria by gunmen demanding 17 motorcycles as ransom. The attackers raided multiple churches in Kaduna state, capturing 177 people. Nigerian security forces are actively searching for the kidnappers, believed to be rogue gangs operating in remote areas.
- Country:
- Nigeria
In a brazen attack targeting religious sites, gunmen in northwest Nigeria kidnapped more than 150 churchgoers, demanding 17 motorcycles as ransom. Residents revealed to The Associated Press that the attackers struck in Kaduna state's Kajuru council area, capturing 177 people from three churches on Sunday.
The abductions mark one of the largest in recent months, as Nigeria grapples with a surge of kidnappings often perpetrated by gangs in remote regions lacking sufficient state presence. Security forces have launched tactical operations to locate the perpetrators, suspected to be utilizing forest reserves as hideouts.
Kaduna Governor Uba Sani assured the public of the state's commitment to peace and security, while recent accusations from the US regarding Nigeria's handling of such crises reflect ongoing international tension. The diplomatic discord stems from allegations of inadequate protection for Christians, despite violence affecting both Christian and Muslim communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nigeria
- kidnapping
- church
- hostage
- motorcycles
- ransom
- security
- tactical
- abduction
- Kaduna
ALSO READ
Haiti's Tumultuous Road: U.N. Security Force Aims for Stabilization Amid Political Unrest
UK's Commitment to Arctic Security: A NATO Discussion
UN Security Force Strengthening in Haiti: A Long Road Ahead
Arctic Security Plan Seeks NATO Consensus Amid Greenland Tensions
Tunisian Security Forces Neutralize Terrorist Cell Near Algerian Border