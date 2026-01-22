Left Menu

Kidnappers Demand Motorcycles for Hostage Release in Northwest Nigeria

Over 150 church worshippers were kidnapped in northwest Nigeria by gunmen demanding 17 motorcycles as ransom. The attackers raided multiple churches in Kaduna state, capturing 177 people. Nigerian security forces are actively searching for the kidnappers, believed to be rogue gangs operating in remote areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 22-01-2026 23:10 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 23:10 IST
Kidnappers Demand Motorcycles for Hostage Release in Northwest Nigeria
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

In a brazen attack targeting religious sites, gunmen in northwest Nigeria kidnapped more than 150 churchgoers, demanding 17 motorcycles as ransom. Residents revealed to The Associated Press that the attackers struck in Kaduna state's Kajuru council area, capturing 177 people from three churches on Sunday.

The abductions mark one of the largest in recent months, as Nigeria grapples with a surge of kidnappings often perpetrated by gangs in remote regions lacking sufficient state presence. Security forces have launched tactical operations to locate the perpetrators, suspected to be utilizing forest reserves as hideouts.

Kaduna Governor Uba Sani assured the public of the state's commitment to peace and security, while recent accusations from the US regarding Nigeria's handling of such crises reflect ongoing international tension. The diplomatic discord stems from allegations of inadequate protection for Christians, despite violence affecting both Christian and Muslim communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine Faces New Energy Crisis Amidst Challenges

Ukraine Faces New Energy Crisis Amidst Challenges

 Global
2
Trump Sues JPMorgan: Banking Battle Over 'Debanking' Allegations

Trump Sues JPMorgan: Banking Battle Over 'Debanking' Allegations

 Global
3
Markets Rally as Trump Eases Greenland Tensions

Markets Rally as Trump Eases Greenland Tensions

 Global
4
New Restrictions on Fetal Tissue Research Unveiled by Trump Administration

New Restrictions on Fetal Tissue Research Unveiled by Trump Administration

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026