Kidnappers Demand Motorcycles for Hostage Release in Northwest Nigeria

In a brazen attack targeting religious sites, gunmen in northwest Nigeria kidnapped more than 150 churchgoers, demanding 17 motorcycles as ransom. Residents revealed to The Associated Press that the attackers struck in Kaduna state's Kajuru council area, capturing 177 people from three churches on Sunday.

The abductions mark one of the largest in recent months, as Nigeria grapples with a surge of kidnappings often perpetrated by gangs in remote regions lacking sufficient state presence. Security forces have launched tactical operations to locate the perpetrators, suspected to be utilizing forest reserves as hideouts.

Kaduna Governor Uba Sani assured the public of the state's commitment to peace and security, while recent accusations from the US regarding Nigeria's handling of such crises reflect ongoing international tension. The diplomatic discord stems from allegations of inadequate protection for Christians, despite violence affecting both Christian and Muslim communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)