Countdown in Syria: Tensions Escalate as Ceasefire Deadline Looms
Syrian and Kurdish forces face a crucial deadline to decide between war and cooperation. President Ahmed al-Sharaa's government has swiftly gained territory from Kurdish forces, setting the stage for potential conflict or integration. Meanwhile, international players, including Turkey and the U.S., are working to extend the ceasefire.
As tensions rise in northern Syria, Syrian and Kurdish forces prepare for a critical deadline set to determine the path of conflict or collaboration. The ceasefire initiated by President Ahmed al-Sharaa hangs in the balance with potential expiration tonight.
Swift military gains by Sharaa's forces have put Kurdish-controlled regions in the northeast under pressure, reigniting talks of integration into the Syrian state. Despite rumors, an extension to the ceasefire remains uncertain, with Turkey and international officials calling for a peaceful resolution.
The U.S. and France have warned against renewed hostilities, citing potential civilian casualties. In the backdrop of this complex geopolitical landscape, the U.S. continues the relocation of detained Islamic State fighters from Syria to Iraq, adding another layer of tension.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Syria
- Kurdish forces
- ceasefire
- Ahmed al-Sharaa
- Turkey
- integration
- U.S.
- France
- Islamic State
- conflict
ALSO READ
Italy Urged by U.S. to Join International Stabilization Force for Gaza
UN Rights Chief Warns U.S. Migration Crackdowns Are Eroding Human Dignity and Rule of Law
Winter Storm Fern Grounds Air Travel Across U.S.
Tensions Rise: Mexico's Oil Support to Cuba Under U.S. Scrutiny
Haiti's Political Power Shift: Council Moves to Oust Prime Minister Amid U.S. Warnings