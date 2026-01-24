Left Menu

Countdown in Syria: Tensions Escalate as Ceasefire Deadline Looms

Syrian and Kurdish forces face a crucial deadline to decide between war and cooperation. President Ahmed al-Sharaa's government has swiftly gained territory from Kurdish forces, setting the stage for potential conflict or integration. Meanwhile, international players, including Turkey and the U.S., are working to extend the ceasefire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2026 13:58 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 13:58 IST
Countdown in Syria: Tensions Escalate as Ceasefire Deadline Looms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

As tensions rise in northern Syria, Syrian and Kurdish forces prepare for a critical deadline set to determine the path of conflict or collaboration. The ceasefire initiated by President Ahmed al-Sharaa hangs in the balance with potential expiration tonight.

Swift military gains by Sharaa's forces have put Kurdish-controlled regions in the northeast under pressure, reigniting talks of integration into the Syrian state. Despite rumors, an extension to the ceasefire remains uncertain, with Turkey and international officials calling for a peaceful resolution.

The U.S. and France have warned against renewed hostilities, citing potential civilian casualties. In the backdrop of this complex geopolitical landscape, the U.S. continues the relocation of detained Islamic State fighters from Syria to Iraq, adding another layer of tension.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
2
ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agriculture

ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agricul...

 India
3
IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

 India
4
Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026