Diplomacy in Action: U.S.-Iraq Talks on ISIS and Iran

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio engaged in discussions with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, centered on handling ISIS detainees and Iraq's relationship with Iran. Rubio underscored the importance of an independent Iraqi government to foster a beneficial partnership with the U.S.

Updated: 26-01-2026 05:24 IST | Created: 26-01-2026 05:24 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani held a significant discussion Sunday, as reported by the State Department. The primary focus was the detention of Islamic State members in Iraq and strengthening diplomatic relations.

The talks underscored ongoing efforts to ensure countries take responsibility for their nationals detained in Iraq, emphasizing justice and accountability. Rubio highlighted the critical need for countries to repatriate their citizens swiftly.

Rubio stressed that an Iraqi government free from Iranian control could prioritize its own national interests and avoid regional conflicts. This independence, he asserted, is crucial for advancing a mutually advantageous partnership between the U.S. and Iraq.

