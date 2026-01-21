U.S. Transfers ISIS Detainees from Syria to Iraq Amid Regional Turmoil
The U.S. military has transferred 150 Islamic State detainees from Syria to Iraq following the collapse of Kurdish-led forces. Up to 7,000 more could be moved. Coordination with Iraq is crucial in these efforts as Syria's government advances and the U.S. reconsiders its role in the region.
The U.S. military has announced the transfer of 150 Islamic State detainees from Syria to Iraq, amid concerns over the security of detention camps following the collapse of Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces. This move is seen as critical to maintaining regional stability.
Up to 7,000 ISIS detainees housed in Syria's Hasakah facility may eventually be relocated to Iraqi-controlled sites. The transfer emphasizes the U.S.'s reliance on coordination with Iraq to manage this significant logistical operation aimed at preventing an ISIS resurgence.
Admiral Brad Cooper, head of U.S. forces in the Middle East, highlighted the cooperation with regional partners as a cornerstone of continued efforts against ISIS. This development comes as Syria's government and Kurdish forces negotiate integration in light of recent territorial shifts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
