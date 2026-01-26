Trump's Legal Tangle with JPMorgan and Domestic Turmoil: A Weekend of High-Stakes Drama

Former President Donald Trump's complex relationship with Wall Street took a confrontational turn as he filed a massive $5 billion lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase. Trump's accusations that the banking giant closed his accounts for political reasons have added a new layer of tension to an already fraught financial ecosystem.

The weekend was marked by severe disruptions beyond the financial sector. Delta Air Lines announced a spate of cancellations as a threatening winter storm, named Fern by The Weather Channel, swept across the East Coast, leading to substantial travel interruptions. The heavy snowfall and freezing temperatures crippled flight schedules and left over a million customers without power.

In a separate, deeply troubling event, a U.S. citizen was fatally shot by immigration agents in Minneapolis, intensifying local protests and drawing sharp critiques from community leaders. This incident, the second of its kind in the city this month, has spotlighted the Trump administration's hard-line immigration policies, further polarizing a nation grappling with domestic and foreign challenges.

