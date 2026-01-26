Left Menu

Democracy Advocate Lee Hae-chan Passes Away During Vietnam Visit

South Korean former Prime Minister Lee Hae-chan, a significant figure in the nation's democratic evolution, died in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, after suffering a heart attack. Lee, known for his political acumen, was instrumental in government reforms and supported liberal presidents, leaving a notable legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2026 08:56 IST | Created: 26-01-2026 08:56 IST
South Korea mourns the death of former Prime Minister Lee Hae-chan, a pivotal figure in the nation's democratic journey, who passed away in Vietnam due to a heart attack. The 73-year-old died on Sunday, despite efforts by Vietnamese officials to provide emergency medical aid.

Lee Hae-chan, lauded by President Lee Jae Myung as a great mentor in Korea's democratic history, served as prime minister from 2004 to 2006. A formidable politician and strategist, Lee led government reforms and fiercely supported liberal presidential campaigns, shaping the country's political landscape significantly.

The conservative opposition People's Power Party acknowledged Lee's death as the end of a political era, while Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh expressed condolences. Lee was in Vietnam to participate in a panel advising on policy with North Korea, as the civilian head of the Peaceful Unification Advisory Council.

(With inputs from agencies.)

