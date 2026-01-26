Ukraine's Security Assurances Ready Amid High-Stakes Talks

A significant breakthrough was achieved over the weekend as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared that a U.S. security guarantees document for Ukraine is fully prepared. This announcement followed extensive discussions involving high-level representatives from Ukraine, the United States, and Russia.

During his visit to Lithuania, Zelenskyy addressed the media in Vilnius, stating that although the document is prepared, a formal signing date is awaited. The next step involves ratification by the U.S. Congress and the Ukrainian parliament, which underscores the document's bilateral significance.

Significantly, Zelenskyy highlighted Ukraine's commitment to joining the European Union by 2027 as a means of bolstering economic security. The trilateral discussions in Abu Dhabi, which included military representatives, were an essential step in addressing the complex dynamics at play since Russia's invasion began nearly four years ago.

