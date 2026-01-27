Left Menu

Awaiting Justice: The Impeachment Process of Judge Yashwant Varma

The impeachment process for Allahabad High Court Judge Yashwant Varma is in progress as the government awaits a committee report. Justice Varma faces corruption accusations following the discovery of burnt currency at his residence. The Lok Sabha Speaker's committee, formed in August 2022, is investigating the claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2026 16:47 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 16:47 IST
Awaiting Justice: The Impeachment Process of Judge Yashwant Varma
  • Country:
  • India

The impeachment process against Allahabad High Court Judge Yashwant Varma has reached a crucial stage as the government awaits the final report from a committee established by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju confirmed the ongoing investigation into corruption allegations against the judge.

The committee, set up on August 12 last year, was formed after multiple parties brought notice of Justice Varma's alleged misconduct. The charges came to light following the discovery of burnt currency notes at his official residence in Delhi on March 14.

If Justice Varma opts for resignation, he would retain pension rights, unlike removal by Parliament which would strip him of all benefits. The committee consists of Supreme Court judge Justice Aravind Kumar, Madras High Court Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava, and senior advocate B V Acharya from Karnataka High Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

 India
2
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
3
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026