Awaiting Justice: The Impeachment Process of Judge Yashwant Varma

The impeachment process against Allahabad High Court Judge Yashwant Varma has reached a crucial stage as the government awaits the final report from a committee established by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju confirmed the ongoing investigation into corruption allegations against the judge.

The committee, set up on August 12 last year, was formed after multiple parties brought notice of Justice Varma's alleged misconduct. The charges came to light following the discovery of burnt currency notes at his official residence in Delhi on March 14.

If Justice Varma opts for resignation, he would retain pension rights, unlike removal by Parliament which would strip him of all benefits. The committee consists of Supreme Court judge Justice Aravind Kumar, Madras High Court Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava, and senior advocate B V Acharya from Karnataka High Court.

