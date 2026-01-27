India-EU's 'Mother of All Deals' to Boost Economic Ties
The recent free trade agreement between India and the European Union, facilitated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, strengthens India's manufacturing and economic stature. BJP President Nitin Nabin commends this 'landmark' deal for reflecting the depth of the India-EU partnership and boosting investor confidence across various sectors.
- Country:
- India
Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'visionary leadership', the free trade agreement between India and the European Union represents a significant breakthrough in international relations, BJP President Nitin Nabin stated on Tuesday. This decisive step, according to Nabin, aims to bolster India's manufacturing base and enhance its global economic position.
Described as a 'landmark', the agreement reflects the strong ties between India and the EU. Nabin believes it will significantly boost investor confidence and create extraordinary opportunities across sectors, supporting India's ambitious journey towards 'Viksit Bharat'.
More than just a trade pact, this deal, labeled as the 'mother of all deals', involves vital security and defence collaborations. It highlights India's strategic intent to work closely with the EU towards a rule-based world order, as reinforced through summit talks between PM Modi and EU leaders.
ALSO READ
In address to nation, President Murmu says role of 'Nari Shakti' will be crucial in making of Viksit Bharat.
Nitin Nabin: Building a 'Viksit Bharat' with Youth Empowerment
Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar: Inspiring India with Vande Mataram and Viksit Bharat
AI: The $550 Billion Catalyst for a Viksit Bharat
Navigating Viksit Bharat @2047: Maritime Nation's Path to Prosperity