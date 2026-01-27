India-EU's 'Mother of All Deals' to Boost Economic Ties

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'visionary leadership', the free trade agreement between India and the European Union represents a significant breakthrough in international relations, BJP President Nitin Nabin stated on Tuesday. This decisive step, according to Nabin, aims to bolster India's manufacturing base and enhance its global economic position.

Described as a 'landmark', the agreement reflects the strong ties between India and the EU. Nabin believes it will significantly boost investor confidence and create extraordinary opportunities across sectors, supporting India's ambitious journey towards 'Viksit Bharat'.

More than just a trade pact, this deal, labeled as the 'mother of all deals', involves vital security and defence collaborations. It highlights India's strategic intent to work closely with the EU towards a rule-based world order, as reinforced through summit talks between PM Modi and EU leaders.