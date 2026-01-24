Bihar Police Nabs Notorious Criminal from Nagaland: Extortion Case Breakthrough
Bihar Police arrested Rahul Yadav, a notorious criminal from the Chhotu Yadav gang, in Nagaland. Wanted for an extortion case, Yadav was apprehended following complaints from Dholbazza market. He is linked to 14 criminal cases. The police's SIT recovered illegal arms based on his leads.
In a major breakthrough, Bihar Police apprehended notorious criminal Rahul Yadav in Nagaland on Saturday, effectively cracking an extortion case that had plagued local traders.
Yadav, an affiliate of the Chhotu Yadav gang, was seized in Dimapur following a manhunt initiated by complaints of extortion at Dholbazza market back in January.
Under the direction of the SP, a Special Investigation Team used strategic tracking to detain Yadav, which led to the recovery of illegal arms and provided a significant boost in tackling crime in the region.
