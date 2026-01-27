Diplomatic Clash: Carney Stands Firm on Davos Remarks

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney remains unfazed by criticism following his comments at the Davos Forum, despite reports to the contrary by U.S. officials.

Carney's remarks, which suggested nations embrace the end of a rules-based global order, sparked tension with U.S. President Donald Trump.

While U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent claimed Carney aggressively walked back his comments, the Canadian leader firmly denied any retraction, affirming his original stance during a discussion with reporters.

(With inputs from agencies.)