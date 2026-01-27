Diplomatic Clash: Carney Stands Firm on Davos Remarks
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney maintains his stance on comments made at Davos, despite claims by the U.S. Treasury Secretary that he walked back his statements. Carney's remarks, which challenged the current global order, had drawn criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney remains unfazed by criticism following his comments at the Davos Forum, despite reports to the contrary by U.S. officials.
Carney's remarks, which suggested nations embrace the end of a rules-based global order, sparked tension with U.S. President Donald Trump.
While U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent claimed Carney aggressively walked back his comments, the Canadian leader firmly denied any retraction, affirming his original stance during a discussion with reporters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
