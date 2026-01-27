Call for Crisis Aid as Manipur Faces Unprecedented Ethnic Strife

The Congress has called for urgent intervention as Manipur reels under ethnic violence, proposing that the state be labeled as 'special crisis-affected' in the upcoming Union Budget. They argue the sustained violence has led to the collapse of Manipur's economy, necessitating a substantial financial package for recovery.

State Congress President Keisham Meghachandra emphasized the need for a high-level political dialogue and parliamentary oversight, advocating for direct central assistance and expedited funding to support rehabilitation efforts. This includes rebuilding homes, schools, and health centers as well as restoring livelihoods.

Amid administrative silence, Congress suggests designating key roads as 'National Strategic Corridors' and establishing a peace and reconciliation fund for lasting stability in the region where violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups has caused significant upheaval.

(With inputs from agencies.)