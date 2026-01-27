ECI Rebukes Unauthorized Transfers in West Bengal

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has raised concerns over unauthorized transfers of Electoral Roll Observers in West Bengal, stating that these changes were made without the Commission's prior approval, thereby breaching its instructions.

In a letter to West Bengal Chief Secretary Nandini Chakraborty, the Commission highlighted that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was announced in October 2025 and stressed that no official involved in the SIR should be transferred without its consent. The ECI pointed out that several departmental transfers conducted in December and January did not comply with these regulations.

The Commission appointed 12 Electoral Roll Observers and five Divisional Commissioners for the SIR, deeming them as deputed to the ECI. The notice from the Commission, sent from Nirvachan Sadan, New Delhi, underscores the importance of adherence to its directives during the critical electoral revision period.

(With inputs from agencies.)