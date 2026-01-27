Juvenile Justice Under Scrutiny: Northeast Delhi Incident

The Delhi Police have detained two minors for allegedly assaulting a six-year-old girl in the Bhajanpura area. The incident, reported on January 18, prompted the girl's family to file a complaint, invoking the POCSO Act and relevant legal codes.

Law enforcement officials indicate that three boys, aged 10, 13, and 16, allegedly led the girl to a secluded area and assaulted her. Two suspects were quickly apprehended and presented to the Juvenile Justice Board; authorities are currently seeking the third suspect, utilizing local intelligence and CCTV footage to assist in their search.

Following the distressing incident, the young victim underwent a medical examination and is receiving essential care and psychological counseling. Her family has called for stringent punishment, particularly highlighting that one of the accused has fled to Bihar, complicating the pursuit of justice.

