India-EU FTA: Opening New Doors for Indian Industry

The India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is poised to bolster various Indian industries, including automotive, textiles, IT, and pharmaceuticals. Key industry leaders highlight potential benefits such as enhanced market access, investment opportunities, and technological advancements. This agreement is expected to increase competitiveness and enable deeper global integration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2026 21:50 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 21:50 IST
The landmark India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is generating significant optimism among Indian industry leaders, who foresee remarkable opportunities for growth across multiple sectors.

Industry giants like Santosh Iyer, the CEO of Mercedes-Benz India, and Anish Shah, the CEO of Mahindra Group, emphasize the potential for technological innovation and expanded market access, respectively. Both leaders believe the agreement will boost the automotive sector's sustainable growth and attract further European investment.

Similarly, leaders from the apparel, IT, and pharmaceutical sectors anticipate substantial benefits. The FTA's zero-duty access is expected to enhance competitiveness in the European market, offering a significant advantage over rival countries. Overall, the agreement is seen as a game-changer, with the potential to increase proficiencies and global presence for Indian businesses.

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

