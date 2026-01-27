India-EU FTA: Opening New Doors for Indian Industry
The India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is poised to bolster various Indian industries, including automotive, textiles, IT, and pharmaceuticals. Key industry leaders highlight potential benefits such as enhanced market access, investment opportunities, and technological advancements. This agreement is expected to increase competitiveness and enable deeper global integration.
The landmark India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is generating significant optimism among Indian industry leaders, who foresee remarkable opportunities for growth across multiple sectors.
Industry giants like Santosh Iyer, the CEO of Mercedes-Benz India, and Anish Shah, the CEO of Mahindra Group, emphasize the potential for technological innovation and expanded market access, respectively. Both leaders believe the agreement will boost the automotive sector's sustainable growth and attract further European investment.
Similarly, leaders from the apparel, IT, and pharmaceutical sectors anticipate substantial benefits. The FTA's zero-duty access is expected to enhance competitiveness in the European market, offering a significant advantage over rival countries. Overall, the agreement is seen as a game-changer, with the potential to increase proficiencies and global presence for Indian businesses.
