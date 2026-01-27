Left Menu

Australia's Heat Wave: Tennis Courts to Ghost Towns

Australia is experiencing a severe heat wave, with temperatures nearing 50 degrees Celsius. Rural towns in Victoria recorded near-record highs, affecting daily activities and events like the Australian Open tennis tournament. Authorities are cautioning the public as heat-related risks persist and temperatures are expected to remain high through the weekend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 27-01-2026 21:50 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 21:50 IST
Australia's Heat Wave: Tennis Courts to Ghost Towns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Parts of Australia experienced record-breaking temperatures approaching 50 degrees Celsius, as an intense heat wave gripped the nation.

Rural towns of Hopetoun and Walpeup in Victoria recorded highs of 48.9 C. Public safety warnings were issued due to the ongoing threat posed by three forest fires.

Even Melbourne Park, hosting the Australian Open, was transformed into a ghost town as organizers enacted extreme heat protocols, including using retractable roofs and postponing matches to protect athletes and attendees from the conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
2
SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offices

SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offi...

 South Africa
3
Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

 Global
4
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026