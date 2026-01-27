Australia's Heat Wave: Tennis Courts to Ghost Towns

Parts of Australia experienced record-breaking temperatures approaching 50 degrees Celsius, as an intense heat wave gripped the nation.

Rural towns of Hopetoun and Walpeup in Victoria recorded highs of 48.9 C. Public safety warnings were issued due to the ongoing threat posed by three forest fires.

Even Melbourne Park, hosting the Australian Open, was transformed into a ghost town as organizers enacted extreme heat protocols, including using retractable roofs and postponing matches to protect athletes and attendees from the conditions.

