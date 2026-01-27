Supreme Court Spotlight: Key Rulings Shaping Justice

The Supreme Court of India addressed several notable cases on Tuesday, showcasing its pivotal role in shaping justice. Among the discussions was the call for stringent punitive measures against acid attack convicts, likening it to dowry death penalties.

In another case, the court declined a plea challenging the VIP entry system at the Mahakaleshwar Temple, ruling that such religious practice regulations fall outside judicial purview. A defamation case involving AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal also saw an adjournment until April 21.

Additionally, the court dismissed a petition from Reliance's JioStar seeking to block a competition probe and rejected a plea for Scheduled Caste and Tribe lawyer reservations in state Bar councils. The court agreed to examine a case on NEET-PG exam transparency for 2025, while also considering responses related to a rule disqualifying advocates from Bar elections with serious criminal charges pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)