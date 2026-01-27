Left Menu

Supreme Court Spotlight: Key Rulings Shaping Justice

This report highlights significant Supreme Court cases, including rulings on acid attack punishment, regulation of religious practices, and the defamation case against Arvind Kejriwal. It also covers the rejection of pleas involving VIP temple entry, lawyer reservations, NEET-PG exam transparency, and bar election disqualifications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2026 20:07 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 20:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India addressed several notable cases on Tuesday, showcasing its pivotal role in shaping justice. Among the discussions was the call for stringent punitive measures against acid attack convicts, likening it to dowry death penalties.

In another case, the court declined a plea challenging the VIP entry system at the Mahakaleshwar Temple, ruling that such religious practice regulations fall outside judicial purview. A defamation case involving AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal also saw an adjournment until April 21.

Additionally, the court dismissed a petition from Reliance's JioStar seeking to block a competition probe and rejected a plea for Scheduled Caste and Tribe lawyer reservations in state Bar councils. The court agreed to examine a case on NEET-PG exam transparency for 2025, while also considering responses related to a rule disqualifying advocates from Bar elections with serious criminal charges pending.

