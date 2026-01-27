Supreme Court to Deliberate on NEET-PG Non-Disclosure Policy
The Supreme Court has agreed to review a plea against the National Board of Examinations for not disclosing NEET-PG 2025 question papers and answer keys. The court expressed doubts about the non-disclosure policy, which aims to prevent misuse by the coaching industry, as challengers argue it denies transparency.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has agreed to scrutinize a plea challenging the National Board of Examinations over its policy of not disclosing question papers and answer keys for NEET-PG 2025.
Justices P S Narasimha and Vijay Bishnoi have raised concerns regarding the rationale behind the policy, questioning its justification and effectiveness in preventing misuse by the coaching industry. The policy, according to the Board, protects the exam material as a 'national asset'.
Petitioners argue this policy undermines transparency, as it restricts candidates' access to see the exam questions they attempted. Notices have been issued to the Centre and the National Board of Examinations ahead of detailed hearings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kerala's CMDRF: Boosting Transparency and Efficiency in Fund Disbursal
Inequality on the Rise: Congress Critiques Economic Transparency
Call for Transparency: Prithviraj Chavan Demands 'White Paper' on Maharashtra Investments
TikTok's New Deal: A Closer Look at National Security and Transparency
Revolutionizing Electoral Transparency: ECINET Launches to Combat Misinformation