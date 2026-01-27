Supreme Court to Deliberate on NEET-PG Non-Disclosure Policy

The Supreme Court has agreed to scrutinize a plea challenging the National Board of Examinations over its policy of not disclosing question papers and answer keys for NEET-PG 2025.

Justices P S Narasimha and Vijay Bishnoi have raised concerns regarding the rationale behind the policy, questioning its justification and effectiveness in preventing misuse by the coaching industry. The policy, according to the Board, protects the exam material as a 'national asset'.

Petitioners argue this policy undermines transparency, as it restricts candidates' access to see the exam questions they attempted. Notices have been issued to the Centre and the National Board of Examinations ahead of detailed hearings.

(With inputs from agencies.)