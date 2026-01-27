Left Menu

Supreme Court to Deliberate on NEET-PG Non-Disclosure Policy

The Supreme Court has agreed to review a plea against the National Board of Examinations for not disclosing NEET-PG 2025 question papers and answer keys. The court expressed doubts about the non-disclosure policy, which aims to prevent misuse by the coaching industry, as challengers argue it denies transparency.

Justices P S Narasimha and Vijay Bishnoi have raised concerns regarding the rationale behind the policy, questioning its justification and effectiveness in preventing misuse by the coaching industry. The policy, according to the Board, protects the exam material as a 'national asset'.

Petitioners argue this policy undermines transparency, as it restricts candidates' access to see the exam questions they attempted. Notices have been issued to the Centre and the National Board of Examinations ahead of detailed hearings.

