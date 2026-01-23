Security Alert at NITI Aayog: Driver's Scuffle Raises Eyebrows

An incident unfolded at the NITI Aayog premises in New Delhi after a man, claiming connection to the Prime Minister's Office, was intercepted by security officers, according to sources. The man, Sanjeev Kumar, attempted entry by stating he needed to fetch water, sparking suspicion from security personnel.

The disturbance came amid heightened security preparations for the Republic Day parade on January 26. Located near the parade route, NITI Aayog was under tight surveillance when Kumar's altercation with security led to an immediate response from additional forces, reportedly leading to a physical confrontation.

Kumar was detained and questioned by Delhi Police, who were quickly informed. His identity and claims were scrutinized, affirming no affiliation with the PMO. Although no illegal items were discovered, his driving licence's photocopy was retained for further investigation. The police have yet to release an official statement regarding the event.