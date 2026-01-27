SIAT 2026 Opens in Pune as India Accelerates EV, Net-Zero Mobility Push

India’s roadmap to clean, connected and globally competitive mobility took centre stage today as Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel Shri H. D. Kumaraswamy inaugurated the three-day Symposium on International Automotive Technology (SIAT) 2026 in Pune.

Organised by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) in association with SAE International and SAEINDIA, SIAT 2026 is being held during ARAI’s Diamond Jubilee year, positioning the event as a milestone moment for India’s automotive and mobility ecosystem.

ARAI at 60: From testing authority to mobility innovation hub

Addressing a gathering of automotive leaders, technologists, startups, researchers and policymakers, Shri Kumaraswamy congratulated ARAI on six decades of impact, calling its contribution to safer, cleaner and future-ready mobility “commendable and transformative.”

He noted that India’s automotive journey is now closely aligned with the country’s broader economic ascent. “India has emerged as the world’s fourth-largest economy with a GDP of USD 4.18 trillion and is firmly on track to become the third-largest economy,” he said, adding that the projected USD 7.3 trillion GDP by 2030 reflects rising industrial confidence and capability.

EVs at the core of India’s net-zero strategy

The Minister underlined that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India has committed to net-zero emissions by 2070, with electric mobility playing a central role.

“Electric mobility reduces dependence on imported fossil fuels, lowers emissions, and creates new opportunities for Indian industry, innovators and our young workforce,” he said.

Detailing policy momentum, Shri Kumaraswamy highlighted:

FAME-II (₹11,500 crore): Over 16.71 lakh EVs supported and 9,000+ public charging stations sanctioned

PM E-DRIVE (₹10,900 crore): Over 20 lakh EVs sold, expanded charging infrastructure

PLI Auto Scheme (₹25,938 crore): Driving domestic value addition and global competitiveness

PLI-ACC Scheme: Target of 50 GWh advanced battery manufacturing capacity

REPM Scheme (₹7,280 crore): Indigenous manufacturing of rare earth magnets for EVs, renewables, defence and electronics

Commercial EVs, charging infra in focus

Highlighting that commercial vehicles account for over 40% of transport-related pollution, the Minister said ₹2,000 crore under PM E-DRIVE has been earmarked to deploy over 70,000 charging stations nationwide, accelerating electrification in high-impact segments.

Strong industry momentum

Sharing industry performance data, Shri Kumaraswamy noted that:

Vehicle production rose from 28.4 million units (FY24) to 31 million units (FY25)

Exports increased from 4.5 million units to 5.36 million units

“These numbers reflect the success of government efforts in building a clean, competitive and sustainable automotive sector,” he said.

Showcasing next-gen mobility tech

During the visit, the Minister toured the ARAI Pavilion and Technology Pavilion, interacting with OEMs, startups and researchers showcasing advances in vehicle safety, electrification, connected mobility and testing technologies.

He also inaugurated three new facilities at ARAI’s Mobility Research Centre (MRC), Takwe, aimed at strengthening India’s testing, certification, safety and security infrastructure.

Startups, MSMEs and global collaboration

Appreciating the strong participation of MSMEs and startups, Shri Kumaraswamy said ARAI’s outreach has been critical in nurturing innovation and entrepreneurship across the automotive value chain.

He expressed confidence that SIAT 2026 will act as a high-impact collaboration platform for researchers, technologists and policymakers shaping future mobility, reaffirming the government’s commitment to Viksit Bharat and Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Call to action

For EV startups, mobility-tech firms, battery innovators, charging infrastructure players and global OEMs, SIAT 2026 signals that India’s automotive transition is moving decisively from policy intent to large-scale execution—and the ecosystem is open for deeper collaboration.