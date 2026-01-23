Tanla Platforms Reports Robust Q3 Growth and Strategic Advancements
Tanla Platforms Limited announced significant financial growth in Q3 FY26 with revenue hitting ₹1,121 crore, an increase of 3.9% QoQ and 12.1% YoY. The company plans to invest in Wisely.ai to enhance solutions for telcos and enterprises, and it has been recognized as Google's Growth Partner of the Year 2025.
Tanla Platforms Limited reported a strong performance in its Q3 FY26 financial results with significant increments in key metrics, achieving ₹1,121 crore in revenue, marking the first time it surpassed the ₹1,100 crore benchmark. The revenue represents a 3.9% quarter-over-quarter improvement and a 12.1% year-over-year increase.
Uday Reddy, Founder Chairman & CEO, highlighted the milestone and emphasized Tanla's commitment to expanding its AI-native platform solutions, especially through investments in Wisely.ai to develop innovative solutions for telecommunications companies and enterprises.
Notably, Tanla earned recognition as Google's Growth Partner of the Year 2025 for the second year and scored 80 on the S&P Global ESG assessment, showing its leadership in industry-standard sustainability and performance benchmarks.
