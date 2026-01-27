Left Menu

Justice Sought: Tragedy and Turmoil in Patna's NEET Aspirant Case

The father of a deceased NEET aspirant is demanding a judicial inquiry into her death, alleging sexual assault and expressing dissatisfaction with the ongoing police investigation. The State's SIT is collecting DNA samples, while the father threatens self-immolation if justice is not served.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna/Jehanabad | Updated: 27-01-2026 21:20 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 21:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The tragic death of a NEET aspirant in Patna has sparked a demand for a judicial investigation from the victim's father, who is dissatisfied with the current police handling of the case. The father accused local authorities of a cover-up and threatened self-immolation if justice is not delivered.

In a bid to resolve the case, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has taken DNA samples from several individuals, including the deceased's relatives, for forensic analysis. The controversy deepened when a forensic report suggested sexual violence, contradicting earlier police claims that negated such possibilities.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha promised the victim's family that justice would be achieved, insisting that the SIT's investigation remains professional. However, accusations of harassment by police continue to overshadow the probe, raising questions about the integrity of the process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

