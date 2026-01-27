Justice Sought: Tragedy and Turmoil in Patna's NEET Aspirant Case

The tragic death of a NEET aspirant in Patna has sparked a demand for a judicial investigation from the victim's father, who is dissatisfied with the current police handling of the case. The father accused local authorities of a cover-up and threatened self-immolation if justice is not delivered.

In a bid to resolve the case, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has taken DNA samples from several individuals, including the deceased's relatives, for forensic analysis. The controversy deepened when a forensic report suggested sexual violence, contradicting earlier police claims that negated such possibilities.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha promised the victim's family that justice would be achieved, insisting that the SIT's investigation remains professional. However, accusations of harassment by police continue to overshadow the probe, raising questions about the integrity of the process.

