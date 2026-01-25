Rajasthan Assembly Pre-Budget Strategy: All-Party Meeting Announced

The Rajasthan Assembly is set to convene an all-party meeting on Tuesday, prior to the Budget Session slated to begin on January 28, Speaker Vasudev Devnani announced Saturday.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Opposition Leader Tika Ram Jully, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel will join the meeting, alongside Chief Whips Jogeshwar Garg and Rafiq Khan, and MLAs including Subhash Garg, Manoj Kumar, and Thawar Chand.

The meeting seeks to bolster democratic traditions by involving all parties in critical discussions about public interest issues, Speaker Devnani stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)