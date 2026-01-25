Rajasthan Assembly Pre-Budget Strategy: All-Party Meeting Announced
The Rajasthan Assembly will hold an all-party meeting led by Speaker Vasudev Devnani ahead of the January 28 Budget Session. Key political figures, including CM Bhajanlal Sharma and opposition leader Tika Ram Jully, will attend. The meeting aims to engage all parties in meaningful discussions on public interest matters.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 25-01-2026 20:18 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 20:18 IST
- Country:
- India
The Rajasthan Assembly is set to convene an all-party meeting on Tuesday, prior to the Budget Session slated to begin on January 28, Speaker Vasudev Devnani announced Saturday.
Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Opposition Leader Tika Ram Jully, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel will join the meeting, alongside Chief Whips Jogeshwar Garg and Rafiq Khan, and MLAs including Subhash Garg, Manoj Kumar, and Thawar Chand.
The meeting seeks to bolster democratic traditions by involving all parties in critical discussions about public interest issues, Speaker Devnani stated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Engineer Rashid Granted Custody Parole for Budget Session
Government Calls All-Party Meeting Ahead of Historic Budget Session
Omar Abdullah Chairs Crucial Cabinet Meeting Ahead of J&K Budget Session
In Budget session, we will fight for this issue: Cong president Mallikarjun Kharge on MGNREGA repeal.
Parliament Leaders to Strategize Ahead of Crucial Budget Session