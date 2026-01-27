Left Menu

Tragic Debt: Tribal Man Beaten, Burned Over Rs 6,000 Dispute

A 65-year-old tribal man was killed and set ablaze by his neighbor over a debt dispute. The suspect, Somanna, attacked Ramana Dora in a tribal village. Valued at Rs 6,000, the debt sparked the violent confrontation. Police are searching for the suspect, who remains at large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Andhrapradesh | Updated: 27-01-2026 21:53 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 21:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A horrifying incident unfolded as a debt dispute led to the brutal killing and burning of a 65-year-old tribal man in a remote village. Police report that the victim, Ramana Dora, was first beaten by his neighbor with a stick before his hut was set on fire, consuming him in the flames.

The suspected attacker, Somanna, resides in the same Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group village, which is located in a dense forest region. The situation escalated over an unpaid debt of approximately Rs 6,000, and although the crime initially went unreported, authorities have since registered a case of murder, arson, and evidence destruction.

Currently, law enforcement officials, aided by Somanna's relatives, are intensively searching the jungle to locate the fugitive. The local Superintendent of Police expresses confidence in the eventual capture of the suspect, bringing justice in this tragic case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

