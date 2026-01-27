Kuki and Naga Leaders Condemn Militant Arson in Manipur
Leaders of Kuki and Naga communities in Manipur condemn the arson attack by militants in Kangpokpi district, which destroyed several homes. The attack, claimed by Zeliangrong United Front, accused the area of poppy cultivation. Appeals for peace and demands for political solutions escalate in the backdrop of community tensions.
- Country:
- India
On Tuesday, the leading bodies representing the Kuki and Naga communities in Manipur strongly denounced the recent arson attack in Kangpokpi district, where militants set several homes ablaze on January 26.
The incident took place in K Songlung village, with the Zeliangrong United Front claiming responsibility for targeting what they alleged were illicit poppy cultivation sites. The Kuki Inpi Manipur and United Naga Council have urged calm and emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and solidarity among affected families.
In response, a student group in Churachandpur plans to rally, advocating for a political solution to unresolved community grievances amid the absence of a local government. This comes as ethnic strife continues in the region, exacerbated by the President's Rule and resulting in significant casualties and displacement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Zelenskiy Condemns Deadly Russian Drone Attack as Terrorism
Delhi Villages in Standoff with Urban Regulations: A Fight for Fair Treatment
Supreme Court Advocates for Tougher Punishments in Acid Attack Cases
Ominous Attacks: Russian Missiles Devastate Ukrainian Cities Amid Peace Talks Pressure
Delhi Court Convicts Woman in Vicious Dog Attack Case