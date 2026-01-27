Kuki and Naga Leaders Condemn Militant Arson in Manipur

On Tuesday, the leading bodies representing the Kuki and Naga communities in Manipur strongly denounced the recent arson attack in Kangpokpi district, where militants set several homes ablaze on January 26.

The incident took place in K Songlung village, with the Zeliangrong United Front claiming responsibility for targeting what they alleged were illicit poppy cultivation sites. The Kuki Inpi Manipur and United Naga Council have urged calm and emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and solidarity among affected families.

In response, a student group in Churachandpur plans to rally, advocating for a political solution to unresolved community grievances amid the absence of a local government. This comes as ethnic strife continues in the region, exacerbated by the President's Rule and resulting in significant casualties and displacement.

