Fire and Fury: Arson Attack Hits Jharkhand School

Miscreants allegedly set fire to four buses and a van at a school in Jharkhand's Bokaro district, causing a loss of Rs 1.8 crore. The culprits disabled CCTV cameras, and the incident was reported by a security guard who was locked inside a room next to the garage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bokaro | Updated: 23-01-2026 21:23 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 21:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

A shocking incident of arson has been reported in Jharkhand's Bokaro district, where alleged miscreants set ablaze four buses and a van belonging to Gurukul Public School. The occurrence, which took place in the Kashijharia area, was confirmed by Chas Sub-Divisional Police Officer Pravin Kumar.

The culprits, who had destroyed the CCTV wiring to evade capture, left one bus untouched, thanks to the swift actions of school staff. School director Krishna Gopal Pandey estimated the damages to be worth Rs 1.8 crore, as the arsonists struck post-school hours when the buses had been safely parked in the garage.

The chaos was uncovered by security guard Devilal Mahto after the miscreants locked him from the outside. With quick thinking, he alerted the school director, who in turn informed the police, prompting an active investigation.

