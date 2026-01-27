Tensions in Qamishli: Kurdish Forces on Alert Amid Government Pressures

Kurdish residents in the northeastern city of Qamishli are on high alert as the Syrian government, led by President Ahmed al-Sharaa, applies pressure for the integration of Kurdish-controlled territories. Amid a tenuous ceasefire, locals express fears of escalated violence reminiscent of last year's conflicts involving minority groups.

Volunteer patrols roam the streets at night, showcasing a community determined to defend its land and autonomy. The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) hold firm positions, prepared for both military engagement and political dialogue to safeguard Kurdish interests.

Recent weeks have seen the Syrian army move closer to SDF-held regions, with fears rising among locals about potential violations of rights despite government assurances. Kurdish leaders and residents continue to demand recognition of their rights within a broader Syrian framework, as discussions on integration hint at mixed outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)