Syria and Kurdish Forces Eye New Integration Talks
The Syrian government is preparing for a fresh round of integration discussions with Kurdish forces, potentially commencing today. The talks will focus on implementing a U.S.-mediated agreement, following a recent extension of a ceasefire between the parties involved.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2026 19:31 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 19:31 IST
The Syrian government plans to initiate a new round of integration discussions with Kurdish forces, potentially as early as today, according to a government official speaking to Reuters on Tuesday.
The talks aim to explore practical ways to implement a United States-mediated agreement established earlier this month. This agreement is seen as a pivotal step toward stabilizing relations between the two groups.
Over the weekend, a four-day ceasefire between the Syrian government and Kurdish forces was given a 15-day extension, further underscoring efforts to maintain peace and collaboration moving forward.
(With inputs from agencies.)
