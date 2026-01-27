Syria and Kurdish Forces Eye New Integration Talks

The Syrian government plans to initiate a new round of integration discussions with Kurdish forces, potentially as early as today, according to a government official speaking to Reuters on Tuesday.

The talks aim to explore practical ways to implement a United States-mediated agreement established earlier this month. This agreement is seen as a pivotal step toward stabilizing relations between the two groups.

Over the weekend, a four-day ceasefire between the Syrian government and Kurdish forces was given a 15-day extension, further underscoring efforts to maintain peace and collaboration moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)