Europe Unites in Response to U.S. Arctic Ambitions
The prime ministers of Denmark and Greenland meet German and French leaders to address U.S. President Donald Trump's interest in Greenland. European nations reaffirm solidarity, emphasizing sovereignty and security amidst U.S. ambitions. NATO allies are urged to enhance Arctic security. Europe strives for self-reliance amid transatlantic tensions.
In a high-stakes diplomatic tour, the leaders of Denmark and Greenland have initiated talks with major European nations in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial interest in acquiring Greenland. On their agenda is solidifying European unity in light of transatlantic tensions.
Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen expressed gratitude towards American allies but emphasized European resilience and solidarity. In Berlin, Chancellor Friedrich Merz assured Germany's support and highlighted NATO's collective interest in Arctic security, reinforcing the alliance's focus on regional stability.
French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to stress European unity and support Denmark and Greenland's territorial sovereignty. Discussions will also address Arctic security challenges and the socio-economic development of Greenland, with France and the EU ready to offer support amidst geopolitical shifts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
