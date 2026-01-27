Tragic Family Dispute: Mother's Alleged Crime Shocks Community
A woman allegedly killed her 11-year-old son and attacked her daughter in a violent turn of a domestic dispute with her alcohol-addicted husband in Wagholi. This tragic incident unfolded after a heated argument between the couple, leading to a shocking crime witnessed by their landlord.
In a heart-wrenching turn of events, a domestic quarrel on Tuesday morning resulted in a mother allegedly killing her 11-year-old son in the Wagholi area of the city.
Soni Jaybhay, the accused, reportedly attacked her daughter as well after arguing with her alcohol-addicted husband. The couple, known for their frequent disputes, faced eviction from their rented home due to the disturbances.
Authorities arrested Jaybhay following the chilling incident, which unfolded as neighbors responded to distressing cries from the household.
