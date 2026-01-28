Judge Halts Deportation of Ecuadorian Boy and Father

A federal judge has momentarily stayed the deportation of a young Ecuadorian boy and his father, spotlighting ongoing immigration tensions in the US during the Trump era.

The decision, made by US Judge Fred Biery, involves 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos and his father, Adrian Alexander Conejo Arias. Their removal is suspended pending court proceedings.

The father-son duo is detained at a family facility in Dilley, Texas, underscoring the human dimension amid broader immigration policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)