Judge Halts Deportation of Ecuadorian Boy and Father
A federal judge in the US has temporarily halted the deportation of a 5-year-old Ecuadorian boy and his father, arrested in Minnesota. The action highlights ongoing immigration controversies under the Trump administration. They are currently detained at a family facility in Texas.
A federal judge has momentarily stayed the deportation of a young Ecuadorian boy and his father, spotlighting ongoing immigration tensions in the US during the Trump era.
The decision, made by US Judge Fred Biery, involves 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos and his father, Adrian Alexander Conejo Arias. Their removal is suspended pending court proceedings.
The father-son duo is detained at a family facility in Dilley, Texas, underscoring the human dimension amid broader immigration policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
