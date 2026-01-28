Left Menu

Bomb Threat Evacuates Schools in Chandigarh

Chandigarh police evacuated several schools following bomb threat emails. Law enforcement conducted thorough searches of the educational institutions while ensuring the safety of students and staff by stepping up security measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-01-2026 09:56 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 09:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, several schools in Chandigarh faced unexpected evacuations due to bomb threat emails, according to police reports.

Authorities swiftly responded, with police officers reaching the school premises to conduct exhaustive searches and ensure no threats were present, officials confirmed.

All students and staff members were safely evacuated, with additional security measures implemented to secure the schools, police stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

