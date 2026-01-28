Bomb Threat Evacuates Schools in Chandigarh
Chandigarh police evacuated several schools following bomb threat emails. Law enforcement conducted thorough searches of the educational institutions while ensuring the safety of students and staff by stepping up security measures.
On Wednesday, several schools in Chandigarh faced unexpected evacuations due to bomb threat emails, according to police reports.
Authorities swiftly responded, with police officers reaching the school premises to conduct exhaustive searches and ensure no threats were present, officials confirmed.
All students and staff members were safely evacuated, with additional security measures implemented to secure the schools, police stated.
