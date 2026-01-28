Forging New Ties: Starmer's Diplomatic Move Towards China

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to embark on a pivotal visit to China, a landmark trip marking the first by a UK leader in eight years. This visit comes as Starmer seeks to strengthen economic and diplomatic relations, a move seen as a counterbalance to an unpredictable U.S. partnership.

Accompanied by key business executives and ministers, Starmer will engage in high-profile discussions with China's President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang in Beijing. The agenda includes addressing the dynamics of U.S. policies, which have become a point of contention between the UK and its longstanding ally.

Criticism arises regarding economic gains from the China partnership, yet the potential for significant trade agreements holds promise for the UK. With China as the fourth-largest trading partner, Starmer is focused on elevating public service investments and revamping the economy, amidst enduring security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)