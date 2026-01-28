Left Menu

Tragic Bus Incident Claims Life of College Student

A college student tragically lost his life after suffering a head injury while leaning out of a moving bus in Konaseema district, Andhra Pradesh. The incident occurred when he attempted to spit and hit his head against an iron rod. Police are investigating the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Andhrapradesh | Updated: 28-01-2026 15:18 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 15:18 IST
Tragic Bus Incident Claims Life of College Student
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A college student's life was cut short in a tragic accident on Wednesday in Konaseema district, Andhra Pradesh. According to police, the young man suffered a fatal head injury after an iron rod struck him as he leaned out of a bus window.

The student, enrolled in a private college in Amalapuram, was traveling on an Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus from Lakshmidevi Lanka village. Reports indicate that while attempting to spit out of the bus, he accidentally hit his head against an iron rod.

Authorities have registered a case under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). An investigation to further examine the circumstances surrounding the incident is currently in progress.

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026