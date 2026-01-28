Tragic Bus Incident Claims Life of College Student
A college student tragically lost his life after suffering a head injury while leaning out of a moving bus in Konaseema district, Andhra Pradesh. The incident occurred when he attempted to spit and hit his head against an iron rod. Police are investigating the case.
A college student's life was cut short in a tragic accident on Wednesday in Konaseema district, Andhra Pradesh. According to police, the young man suffered a fatal head injury after an iron rod struck him as he leaned out of a bus window.
The student, enrolled in a private college in Amalapuram, was traveling on an Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus from Lakshmidevi Lanka village. Reports indicate that while attempting to spit out of the bus, he accidentally hit his head against an iron rod.
Authorities have registered a case under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). An investigation to further examine the circumstances surrounding the incident is currently in progress.
